New Benchmarking Report Reveals Key Metrics In CPG Food Sampling Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights opportunities in optimizing experiential marketing for CPG food sampling through comprehensive consumer engagement insights, cost efficiency, and ROI analysis. Emphasis on demographic reach, industry-specific benchmarks, and campaign lifecycle management offers strategic pathways for improved brand awareness and performance.

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Sponsorship Benchmarks for CPG Food Sampling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive benchmarking report provides detailed metrics and analysis of experiential marketing performance in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) food sampling sector. Drawing from extensive industry data, it offers key performance indicators, best practices, and strategic insights for planning, executing, and measuring experiential marketing campaigns.

The report covers crucial metrics including consumer engagement rates, cost efficiency measures, demographic reach, brand awareness, impact, and return-on-investment calculations.

The document is structured to guide marketing professionals through the entire campaign lifecycle, from initial planning and stakeholder presentations to execution and performance evaluation. It includes detailed sections on measurement methodology, theoretical frameworks for experiential marketing effectiveness, and practical applications of benchmark data. Special attention is given to ROI modeling, consumer behavior analysis, and industry-specific performance standards.

Featuring over 50 detailed tables and extensive analytical commentary, this report serves as both a strategic planning tool and an operational reference guide for experiential marketing professionals.

The included benchmarks are derived from real-world campaign data, providing reliable standards for performance evaluation and campaign optimization across various industry categories and consumer segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Using Benchmarks to Build Best-in-Class Experiential Marketing Campaigns



Designing a Winning Marketing Campaign

Selling to Stakeholders

Negotiating Better Venue/Sponsorship Agreements

Validating a Proposal's Performance Promises and Budget Managing Campaign Performance

Experiential Measurement Best Practices - The Theory



Measuring Experiential and Event Marketing

How Event Marketing Drives Purchase Behavior How to Generate Consumer Insights with your Event Marketing Data

Metrics and Definitions for this Report



How to Choose the Most Appropriate Benchmarks Table Structure and Data Anonymity

Event Marketing Reach



Event Marketing Efficiency

Cost per Event Day

Event Marketing Reach Quality Benchmarking Event Marketing Reach Quality

Event Marketing Impact



The 4-Stage Purchase Cycle and Event Marketing Impact

Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Consumer Awareness Event Marketing Impact Metrics - Advocacy and Purchase

Event Marketing Return-on-Investment



What is ROI and What Drives It?

The ROI Model

Using ROI Modeling to Develop Campaign Strategy Return-on-Investment Benchmark Calculations

Appendix



Full Benchmarking Database Profile Benchmarking Definitions, Methodology and Analysts' Notes

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900