Luxury Hotel Market 2025 : Is Expected To Reach $181.5 Billion By 2034
Prime determinants of growth
The growth of the global luxury hotel market is driven by growth in the travel & tourism industry, a rise in preference for leisure travel, and a change in standard of living. However, high prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing interest among people in experiencing new kinds of adventure and entertainment creates lucrative ew opportunities in the coming years.
Request Sample Report @
The chain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
By category, the chain segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its strong market penetration, wide availability of rooms, and effective services at reasonable cost in the Asia-Pacific. However, the independent segment is projected to generate the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.
The business hotels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
By type, the business hotels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, grabbing nearly one-third of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, as the major portion of the world luxury hotel market by type is covered by business hotels followed by airport hotels.
North America to maintain its dominance by 2030
By region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development programs in the region. However, North America registered the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global luxury hotel market.
Procure Complete Report (172 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):
Leading Market Players
Hyatt Corporation.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Intercontinental Hotels Group
Marriott International Inc.
ITC Hotels Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
The Indian Hotel Companies Limited.
Enquire before buying:
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global luxury hotel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Trending Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
Bleisure Travel Market
Travel Accessories Market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment