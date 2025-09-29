Luxury Hotel Market 2025 : Is Expected To Reach $181.5 Billion By 2034

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The luxury hotel market was valued at $113.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $181.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Hotel Market by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), by Category (Chain, Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global luxury hotel industry generated $95.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $160.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global luxury hotel market is driven by growth in the travel & tourism industry, a rise in preference for leisure travel, and a change in standard of living. However, high prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing interest among people in experiencing new kinds of adventure and entertainment creates lucrative ew opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report @The chain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy category, the chain segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its strong market penetration, wide availability of rooms, and effective services at reasonable cost in the Asia-Pacific. However, the independent segment is projected to generate the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The business hotels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy type, the business hotels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, grabbing nearly one-third of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, as the major portion of the world luxury hotel market by type is covered by business hotels followed by airport hotels.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030By region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development programs in the region. However, North America registered the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global luxury hotel market.Procure Complete Report (172 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Leading Market PlayersHyatt Corporation.Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.Four Seasons Holdings Inc.Intercontinental Hotels GroupMarriott International Inc.ITC Hotels LimitedJumeirah International LLCThe Indian Hotel Companies Limited.Enquire before buying:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global luxury hotel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Bleisure Travel MarketTravel Accessories Market

