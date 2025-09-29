Tinno And SAVI Iq Announce Partnership To Launch Downloadable Service Provider Smart Home Platform At SCTE Techexpo 2025

Ollie, SAVI iQ's Intelligent Automation Agent

Transforming the Home Gateway into a Turnkey Service Platform that Drives Revenue Growth and Smarter Customer Experiences.

- Bryan Koutsky, SAVI Home General ManagerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tinno, a global leader in connected device innovation, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with SAVI iQ, a pioneer in intelligent automation and digital signage, to unveil Tinno's new Smart Living Platform at SCTE TechExpo 2025 in Washington, D.C. Running from September 29 to October 1, the expo will mark the first public demonstration of Tinno's new Service Providers smart home vision-a downloadable AI-driven platform that empowers broadband providers to unlock recurring revenue, differentiate their offerings, and deepen customer relationships.Tinno's Smart Living Platform offers modular, white-labeled smart home solutions that seamlessly integrate into service providers' broadband ecosystems. Designed to meet the rising demand for value-added services, this new platform enables Service Providers to monetize the smart home while lowering operational complexity and time-to-market.“Broadband is no longer just about speed-it's a platform for new services and customer experiences” said Stephen Silva, EVP/GM at Tinno.“With our new Smart Living Platform and SAVI iQ's AI-Powered home automation and customer UI/UX, we're giving service providers the tools to deliver a connected lifestyle experience that drives real revenue and customer retention.”Key Features of the Tinno Smart Living Platform:.Brandable Smart Device Integration - For security, comfort and convenience, energy, and entertainment use cases-fully certified, scalable, and ready to deploy..Smart Hub with Multi-Protocol Support - Compatible with Zigbee, ZWave, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and designed for future Matter compatibility..Carrier Grade Cloud & App Ecosystem - A customizable mobile app, web admin portal, and analytics dashboard..AI-Powered UX and Support - Ollie, SAVI's AI-powered assistant, delivers 24/7 support-instantly resolving questions, guiding users, and ensuring a seamless experience anytime, anywhere..OSS/BSS Integration Ready - For seamless provisioning, billing, and customer management..Recurring Revenue Model – Bundles smart home services into broadband plans, increasing ARPU and customer stickiness.Through the partnership, SAVI iQ will power key components of the platform's automation intelligence, UI/UX, and remote management capabilities-ensuring broadband providers have a robust foundation to expand into smart home services without the heavy lift of building or managing it themselves.“This is about helping service providers go beyond bandwidth,” said Bryan Koutsky, General Manager of SAVI Home.“Together with Tinno, we're delivering a ready-to-scale solution that fits their networks, supports their brands, and drives a smarter, more connected customer experience.”The partnership comes at a time when global broadband revenues are plateauing, and Service Providers are actively seeking growth through bundled services.“Gateways are the natural platform to provide new services into the connected home. By having the ability to download new services, we eliminate complexity for consumers and create new opportunities for service providers,” said Silva.“Our goal is to make smart living effortless-so the technology fades into the background and people simply enjoy a safer, more convenient, and more intelligent home experience.”Tinno and SAVI iQ will be showcasing live demonstrations and meeting with prospective partners throughout the SCTE TechExpo.About TinnoFounded in 2005, Tinno has become a global OEM/ODM leader in carrier grade consumer electronics, delivering over 50 million devices annually. The name“Tinno”, derived from Think-Innovate, reflects our cultural commitment to developing innovative products that elevate consumer experiences and streamline operations for Service Providers. With a workforce of over 10,000 dedicated to quality and innovation, Tinno offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning Mobile Phones, Broadband and Wi-Fi CPE, Tablets, Wearables and Smart Home Devices, reaching customers in 80 countries, Tinno is a full-service OEM/ODM, with in-house Industrial Design, Research and Development, and high-capacity manufacturing capabilities. This end-to-end approach uniquely positions us to partner with Service Providers in designing, developing and scaling their next generation technology solutions.About SAVI iQSAVI iQ delivers full-scale AV control and automation solutions through its AI-driven, cloud-based platform, revolutionizing commercial and residential spaces. By simplifying programming and installation, SAVI iQ helps integrators and service providers scale effortlessly and boost profitability. At the heart of the platform is Ollie, an intelligent automation agent designed to optimize performance, reduce support complexity, and unlock new revenue streams. The company offers a comprehensive commercial lineup featuring control and automation hardware, professional audio systems, displays, video distribution, digital signage, lighting solutions, cameras, thermostats, networking gear, and more. With a steadfast commitment to customer-focused design and built-in support-as-a-service, SAVI iQ is redefining automation at scale.

