Kenya Marks 2Nd International End Postpartum Haemorrhage (Endpph) Run At Ulinzi Sports Ground
The Ministry of Health, together with partners, joined Kenyans at the 2nd International EndPPH Run at Ulinzi Sports Ground to raise awareness on Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH)-the leading cause of maternal deaths in Kenya, accounting for up to 45% of cases.
Despite progress in maternal and child health, PPH continues to claim the lives of too many mothers, especially in 13 hotspot counties such as Tana River, Garissa, West Pokot, Homa Bay, Migori, and Turkana, where lifesaving interventions are being prioritized.
Speaking during the event, the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, emphasized the importance of sustained advocacy, timely interventions, and strong community awareness in saving lives.
The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with counties and development partners, is committed to ending preventable maternal deaths through quality care, innovation, skills building, and stronger health systems. With early detection and prompt treatment, no mother should die while giving life.
Run for Her – Together Against the Number One Killer of New Mums.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
