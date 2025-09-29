Kazakhstan And China Agree To Ramp Up Rail Traffic By Year-End

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rail freight volumes between Kazakhstan and China reached 23.2 million tons in the first eight months of 2025, up 10 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

The figures were announced at the 34th meeting of the Joint Commissions of the Border Railways of the two countries, held in Almaty.

By the end of this year, the parties struck a deal to keep traffic volumes at 35 million tons, which is a bump of 3.6 million tons over 2024. Preliminary forecasts for 2026 were also reviewed.

Special attention was given to boosting Kazakh exports. The parties came to the table to boost the flow of grain in specialized railcars and containers, along with vegetable oil in flexitank containers, all while dotting the i's and crossing the t's on the necessary loading conditions.

The meeting also addressed the development of paperless technologies for shipping documentation, improved data exchange at junction stations, and streamlined customs procedures.

Starting in December 2025, Kazakhstan and China will organize the transfer of shift workers between border stations to facilitate the reception and handover of trains, railcars, and cargo in the adjacent territories. This measure is expected to improve efficiency and reduce train processing times.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol formalizing the agreed measures.