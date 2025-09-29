Azerbaijan, UN Set To Sign 20262030 Program On Climate Action
A program covering 2026–2030 may soon be signed between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, according to Vladanka Andreyeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, speaking at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Azernews reports.
Andreyeva noted that the main goal is to transform current initiatives into a new framework for cooperation.
“I hope that on October 24 – UN Day, a program covering 2026–2030 will be signed between the UN and Azerbaijan. This document will make climate action, climate justice, green economy, and youth engagement the core pillars of our joint work,” she said.
The upcoming program underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development and international collaboration on climate initiatives, while also emphasizing the role of youth in shaping a greener future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment