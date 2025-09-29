10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir Produces Stellar Drive For Podium Finish

File photo of Atiqa Mi

UAE – Young Indian racer Atiqa Mir tore through the field to secure a well-deserved podium in the final of RMC Invitational karting event at Al Ain Raceway here.

In qualifying, 10-year-old Atiqa was on course to finish on pole but had to settle for second place by just one tenth of a second due to traffic on her lap.

Starting on the outside row is a disadvantage here and due to that, the Akcel GP driver ended the heats in fourth place and in the pre-final she got involved in an accident that pushed her back to eighth place.

Starting from eighth on the grid for the final on Sunday, Atiqa put up a storming drive, passing five cars to finish third.

The Dubai-based driver is the first Indian to be financially and technically supported by Formula 1, through its F1 Academy DYD program.

Atiqa's podium extended her stellar run of late, having finished fourth in a round of Champions of the Future Academy (COFTA) in Slovakia and on top of the podium in DAMC series earlier this month.