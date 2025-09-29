Vijay Rally Stampede: Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Others In NDA Probe Panel To Visit Karur

MENAFN - Live Mint) A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will visit Karur in Tamil Nadu and look into circumstances which led to the stampede and loss of lives during the TVK party's rally last weekend.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hema Malini is the convenor of the eight-member team. The other members in the team are BJP MPs Anurag Thakur , Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and TDP MP Mahesh Kumar.

| Rahul Gandhi is Munir's 'best friend': BJP, Cong spar over Asia Cup win

“BJP National President JP Nadda has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede during the TVK party's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the party said in a statement.

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hema Malini is the convenor of the eight-member team. The other members in the team are BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and TDP MP Mahesh Kumar.

At least 41 people died, and many others were injured after a stampede broke out during a political rally of TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. The victims included women and children, while those who fainted during the commotion were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

BJP National President JP Nadda has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede during the TVK party's rally in Karur.

“The national president has constituted NDA delegation to visit Karur, Tamil Nadu and to look into the circumstances which led to this incident, meet to the affected the families of this tragedy and submit its report as the earliest,” it said.

FM meets families in Karur

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the families of stampede vicitims.

“Karur incident is shocking. The injured were taken to the hospital. The PM called me and L Murugan and advised us both to meet all the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede and inquire about the health of those admitted to the hospital. As per the PM's advice, we came to Karur. The collector showed the stampede spot. We met some of the family members of those who lost their lives. I couldn't even talk or console the family members,” Sitharaman said adding that despite that, she conveyed the message of the PM to the family members and the injured.

"I will tell about my visit to the PM and Home Minister after my return. Through social media, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister expressed their condolences," she said.

Vijay remained inside campaign vehicle: FIR

An FIR has been filed in connection with the Karur stampede. The case names top TVK leaders Mathiyazhagan (District Secretary), Bushi Anand (State General Secretary), and CTR Nirmal Kumar (State Joint Secretary) under multiple sections of the BNS Act and Tamil Nadu Public Property Act.

Vijay remained inside campaign vehicle, leading to overcrowding, restlessness, the FIR says.

According to the FIR, the rally violated 11 safety conditions, with the crowd swelling beyond the permitted 10,000 to over 25,000. Vijay's delayed arrival and unauthorised roadshow aggravated the situation, leading to overcrowding and suffocation as people climbed trees and shelters that collapsed.