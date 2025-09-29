Amazon Stock Takes The Spotlight: What To Expect From Annual Hardware Event This Week

Amazon is hosting its annual hardware event on Tuesday, and the company's invite is full of clues on what might be on offer.

Amazon has consistently upgraded its Echo smart speakers and Kindle readers, among its top-selling consumer electronics, and has also experimented with stuff like an Alexa robot and a tablet. Many of those gadgets have been a nifty way to attract customers to Amazon's services, including the Prime membership.

Tuesday's launches would include new Echo speakers. The top left and right images on the invite appear to be the rounded speaker tops with the iconic circular Echo light, suggesting that there might be two models.

One or more Kindle models could be announced, as indicated by the device's logo image, which shows a boy reading a book under a tree. Interesting, on a corner of that very image, Amazon has left some text. The only legible part of the text reads, "stroke of a pen," and some tech blogs interpret this as a signal of an accompanying stylus or pen.

The bottom left image on the flyer shows a crisp image of a wave on a digital flat-screen surface. The Verge reports that it could be TV-focused hardware, or, more likely, the rumored new operating system for Fire TV Stick, Vega OS. Amazon is also widely expected to give updates on its Alexa Plus program, which is currently available only to select users as part of a waitlist.

Amazon's shares rose 1.3% in early premarket trading on Monday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish,' unchanged since Friday.

