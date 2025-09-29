Mahalakshmi Yoga On Diwali 2025 After 100 Years: Big Luck For These Zodiac Signs

Mahalakshmi Yoga, forming on Diwali after 100 years, is set to bring immense wealth and good fortune to select zodiac signs. As the festival celebrates Goddess Lakshmi, this rare planetary alignment promises prosperity and financial growth for many.

Astrology says that on October 21, the Moon and Mars meeting in Libra creates a special Mahalakshmi Rajayoga. This will make some zodiac signs super lucky with great chances for financial growth.

Mahalakshmi Rajayoga is super lucky for Cancer signs. Your comforts will likely increase, and you might buy a new vehicle or property. Expect happy family moments and a positive vibe at home.

For Capricorns, Mahalakshmi Rajayoga is very rewarding. You'll find great chances for progress in your job or business. Employees might get new roles. Stock market or property decisions will pay off.

For Virgos, this Mahalakshmi Rajayoga is a good sign. Expect sudden financial gains and an improved money situation. Your family will fully support you, and you might get back stuck money.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.