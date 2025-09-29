403
Can Lula Strike A Deal With Trump To Shield Brazilian Exports?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Presidency confirmed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is preparing a direct conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump following a short encounter at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Officials in Brasília stressed that Lula is willing to address trade disputes, including the 50 percent U.S. tariff increase imposed in August on key Brazilian exports, but will not negotiate on domestic judicial matters or sovereignty.
The tariff escalation is the most severe between the two countries in decades. Brazil's government argues that the U.S. has consistently run a trade surplus with Brazil, making the new duties unjustified.
The measures hit Brazilian beef , steel, and manufactured goods, raising landed costs in the American market and prompting Brasília to launch a protective plan called Plano Brasil Soberano.
On the U.S. side, the Office of the Trade Representative initiated a Section 301 investigation into Brazil in July, citing what it called unfair practices.
Section 301 grants Washington the authority to levy or adjust tariffs after hearings and public comment periods. Executive orders 14257 and 14346, signed earlier this year, strengthened“reciprocal tariff” powers, allowing steep increases tied to partner policies.
Brazilian diplomacy now walks a narrow path. Officials suggest starting with a phone call to establish the tone, while others see potential for an in-person meeting if Washington signals openness to review tariff scope.
The urgency is practical: exporters face shrinking margins, and American buyers risk higher prices on consumer staples such as beef.
Beyond the numbers lies a mercantile test of political will. Lula 's strategy is to frame the dispute as a commercial imbalance solvable through negotiation, not ideology.
He argues that correcting information and clarifying trade data can shift Washington's stance. The U.S., however, positions tariffs as leverage to force changes, aligning them with domestic trade law rather than bilateral goodwill.
The episode also underscores how quickly political rifts bleed into markets. Sanctions imposed by Washington on figures linked to Brazil's judiciary added to tensions after former president Jair Bolsonaro's conviction.
Brasília called those sanctions interference. Business groups, including agribusiness giants, have since pressed both governments to resume dialogue.
For outside observers, the issue is straightforward: tariffs are taxes. They flow into prices, raise costs for importers, and create volatility in supply chains. Both economies would benefit from clarity and predictability.
The open question is whether two leaders with conflicting worldviews can reach a transactional understanding that resets the terms of trade while keeping political red lines intact.
