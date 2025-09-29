A.I.S. Resources Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds of the private placement will be used for audit fees and general office expenses. There are no proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company, and to persons conducting Investor Relations activities. No finders fees are payable. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.
About A.I.S. Resources Limited
A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.
On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited
Martyn Element
Chairman
Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: ...
Website:
ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment