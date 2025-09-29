A.I.S. Resources Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) (“AIS” or the“Company”) announces the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 2,700,000 shares (“Shares”) at a price of $0.03 per share for gross proceeds of $81,000 (the“Private Placement”).

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for audit fees and general office expenses. There are no proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company, and to persons conducting Investor Relations activities. No finders fees are payable. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

