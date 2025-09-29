The DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit Comes To The Tampa Bay Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a mission to support the Tampa Bay business community, the DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit will bring together 9 nationally recognized business leaders to share their advice on what it takes to run a successful business today.

This summit will provide an opportunity to network, as well as learn from some of the top entrepreneurs in the country. They will share their knowledge on three topics that are essential to thrive in business today, including marketing, artificial intelligence, and mindset.

“This is exactly what I need,” says Amanda Webster, who has already purchased a ticket to attend in-person.“As entrepreneurs, it's easy to get trapped in our own bubbles because we're so busy taking care of our clients and running our businesses. I love coming to events like this because I get to learn how other entrepreneurs are doing things, pick up new strategies, and stay on top of technology.”

The summit will start at 11:30am with networking, and then each 40 minute expert panel will be followed by a Q&A session where attendees have the opportunity to get personalized advice. Afterwards, there will be a second round of networking before the event concludes at 3:30pm.

Networking

11:30-11:50

Panel: Public relations, branding, & marketing

12:00-12:50

. Jeremy Knauff, CEO of Spartan Media

. Trish Leto, CEO of Press Live with Purpose

. Remso Martinez, CEO of Marketer on the Run

Panel: Leveraging artificial intelligence

1:00-1:50

. Francis Ablola, CEO of RealAdvisors

. Bob McIntosh, CEO of 3 Degrees Consulting

. Adam Peters, CEO of Allset Technologies

Panel: Mindset, resilience, & overcoming adversity

2:00-2:50

. Bridgette Bello, CEO of Tampa Bay Business & Wealth

. David Bell, CEO of USA Mobile Drug Testing

. Tatiana Zagorovski, CEO of Trio Realty Partners

Networking

3:00-3:30

Both in-person and virtual attendance options are available.

VIP in-person attendance offers the most value, and includes networking, in-studio access, a digital copy of all three panels and Q&A sessions, a list of links to all resources, tools, and platforms mentioned throughout the summit, and a collection of valuable guides, workbooks, and other resources in digital format. The cost is $57 until 10/1/25, and then goes up to $97 after that. Space for in-person attendance is limited.

VIP virtual attendance offers a bargain price and many of the same bonuses. The obvious exceptions are networking and in-studio access. The cost is $17 until 10/1/25, and then goes up to $27 after that.

And free virtual attendance simply offers the ability to watch the livestream.

David Bell, CEO of USA Mobile Drug Testing says,“When I first became an entrepreneur, I had to figure it all out on my own, and I made a lot of mistakes along the way. Now that I've built two successful companies, I always look for ways to share my experience to help other entrepreneurs avoid mistakes and build more successful companies. That's why I was so excited to be asked to speak at this summit”

Bell's most recent accomplishment includes building a company that provides workplace drug testing to clients nationwide, 24/7, through a network of over 2,000 certified collectors. The company serves small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, major sports teams, and government organizations. His leadership and mindset has guided USAMDT through several crises and turned it into an industry powerhouse.

Tatiana Zagorovski, CEO of Trio Realty Partners says,“Shortly after transitioning from my previous software development career into real estate investing, I was conned for over $100,000 and that almost destroyed my business. Since then, I've been committed to not only building a successful business, but also teaching other entrepreneurs how to identify and avoid costly mistakes like the one that nearly derailed my own business.”

Zagorovski built her own real estate investing firm through a combination of education, partnerships, and resilience. As a result of her efforts and subsequent success, she has become a nationally recognized authority on real estate investing, and is regularly featured in the media where she shares her deep insight on the industry.

The summit's creator and CEO of Spartan Media, Jeremy Knauff, says the event was created to give entrepreneurs the competitive advantage they need to not just survive, but thrive in today's fragile economic conditions.

Knauff says,“History has shown us that while economic slowdowns may close doors for scared, hesitant, and rigid entrepreneurs, they also unlock massive opportunities for the bold. Every single previous recession gave rise to industry leaders who reshaped entire markets, and today's fragile and declining economy offers the same opportunities for those willing to think bigger, move faster, and dominate their space.” He explains,“In order to capitalize on these opportunities, entrepreneurs need to know what strategies are working today, as well as the tools, platforms, and resources that will give them a competitive advantage.”

This is exactly what the DOMINATE Entrepreneurial Summit was created to provide.

