Eritrean Delegation Holds Bilateral Meetings With Various Dignitaries

The Eritrean delegation, led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met yesterday on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iran, and Nicaragua, as well as the Vice Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Archbishop of the Vatican.

In a productive meeting with Mr. Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, discussions centered on critical issues of regional peace and security in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa. The two sides reiterated their firm commitment to strengthening the enduring friendly relations and cooperation between their nations. They further emphasized the need to uphold the sacrosanct and fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States as the bedrock of international relations.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Osman and Mr. Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, held extensive discussions on deepening the historical and friendly ties between the two countries, as well as on coordination and alignment of their positions at multilateral fora. Addressing the dynamics of peace and security in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region, both Ministers underscored the sanctity of international treaties and the principles of international law as fundamental pillars governing friendly relations among nations.

Minister Osman also met with Mr. Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two sides discussed the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral forums.

Minister Osman further held talks with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher of the Holy See, exchanging views on advancing friendly ties of cooperation between Eritrea and the Vatican.

The strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral matters and forums were also central to discussions between Minister Osman and Mr. Kim Son Gyong, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In his meeting with Mr. Denis Moncada Colindres, Minister Adviser to the Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua on International Policy and Affairs, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing international matters of mutual concern. The two sides further reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together in defense of the principles of the UN Charter.

