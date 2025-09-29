President El-Sisi Receives United Arab Emirates (UAE) President At Cairo International Airport

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received at Cairo International Airport the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the visit comes within the framework of the historical and solid close relations between the two countries, which the President and the UAE President are keen to further strengthen and consolidate, building on the achievements made over the decades, since the founding of the United Arab Emirates by the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

