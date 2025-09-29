Greg Coticchia, Visionary Leader And Academic Innovator, Joins CEO Coaching International

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)CEO Coaching International , a premier executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs worldwide, today proudly announced that Greg Coticchia has joined its ranks as a Partner and Coach. This strategic addition brings a unique blend of executive leadership, deep expertise in product innovation, and a profound academic background to the firm's roster of elite coaches. Coticchia's distinguished career as a six-time CEO and two-time COO, alongside his status as an award-winning entrepreneur, professor, and author, provides him with an unparalleled perspective on scaling businesses and achieving extraordinary results. His move to CEO Coaching International marks the next chapter of his career, one dedicated to sharing the wisdom and strategic insights he has accumulated over three decades of building companies from the ground up.

Coticchia's professional trajectory is a powerful narrative of transformational leadership. As the former CEO of Sopheon, a publicly held global company, he was instrumental in its successful pivot from a traditional, consulting-centric service provider into a modern, SaaS cloud-native powerhouse. This strategic shift not only modernized the company's offerings but also unlocked new avenues for explosive growth and market leadership. Coticchia's tenure culminated in a highly successful exit to the private equity firm Resurgens Technology. This experience cemented his reputation as a“hired gun” CEO, a leader capable of driving monumental change and building enduring value in complex corporate environments. His track record of turning organizations around and positioning them for significant exits is a powerful testament to his strategic acumen and operational excellence.

The Art of Innovation and New Product Commercialization



Driving innovation and new product commercialization is a powerful skill every company must master, and Greg Coticchia has done so repeatedly throughout his career. He has actively participated in fourteen startups, successfully founding four of them, and has served as an executive in organizations ranging in size from early-stage ventures to those with revenues exceeding $1 billion. This breadth of experience gives him a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities that arise at every stage of a company's lifecycle. Over the course of his career, he has been responsible for the launch of over one hundred products and solutions and has been a key player in more than seventeen mergers and acquisitions. He has also successfully raised over $73 million in venture capital, a testament to his ability to secure the necessary resources to fuel ambitious growth.

“Every CEO faces the issues of growing and differentiating their business,” Coticchia said.“With decades of success as a six-time CEO, executive mentor, and board member, I have helped businesses grow through product innovation and also been involved in reaping the benefits of these investments with multiple successful exits. I can help Make BIG Happen through this unique lens to drive business value.” This philosophy highlights his belief that true business value is created not just through operational efficiency, but through continuous, market-driven innovation. His ability to guide businesses through these critical phases makes him an invaluable resource for CEOs seeking to differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace.

From the Boardroom to the Classroom: A Legacy in Education



Beyond his impressive business achievements, Greg Coticchia has dedicated a significant part of his career to fostering the next generation of product and innovation leaders. He is widely recognized for creating and launching the world's first Master's Program in Product Management (MSPM) at Carnegie Mellon University, where he also served as its founding executive director. This groundbreaking program established a formal academic pathway for a field that was, for decades, learned primarily on the job. His work in academia demonstrates a commitment to elevating the profession and providing aspiring innovators with the formal training and strategic perspective necessary for success.

In addition to his foundational work at Carnegie Mellon, Coticchia continues to share his expertise as a respected educator at the University of Pittsburgh's Katz School of Business, where he teaches several courses, including B2B marketing. His passion for teaching and mentorship provides him with a unique perspective that he now brings to his coaching practice. This dual role as both a hands-on executive and an academic thought leader enables him to guide clients not only with a wealth of real-world experience but also with a structured, pedagogical approach to problem-solving. It is this rare combination that makes his coaching so comprehensive and effective.

The Next Chapter: Making a BIG Impact



Greg Coticchia 's decision to join CEO Coaching International is a direct reflection of his passion for helping other leaders succeed. He joins a global team of former CEOs, presidents, and executives who have all“Made BIG Happen” in their own careers. CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits. The firm has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits.

“Greg comes to us with decades of unique experience in founding, leading, driving extraordinary growth, and scaling companies from startups to billion-dollar industry giants,” said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International.“I am thrilled to welcome Greg to our team and look forward to seeing him apply his expansive knowledge and experience towards coaching other CEOs and helping them achieve BIG goals.” This endorsement from the firm's founder speaks volumes about the value Coticchia is expected to bring to his clients. He is perfectly positioned to help CEOs navigate the complexities of product development, market differentiation, and strategic growth.

Accolades and Professional Recognitions



Throughout his career, Coticchia has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit. He was named a finalist three times for the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and for the Tech 50 CEO of the Year. The University of Pittsburgh, his alma mater, honored him twice as a Distinguished Graduate, from both the Katz School of Business and the Swanson School of Engineering. Coticchia holds an MBA and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and has earned certificates in Entrepreneurial Management from Carnegie Mellon University and Professional Coaching from Duquesne University. His book,“Start Your Startup Right,” is available on Amazon and provides a clear guide for new entrepreneurs.

