Listen To Your Heart, Please!

By Saima Rashid Khan

World Heart Day is observed every year on 29 September to spread awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and its growing impact on populations across the globe. It serves as a reminder that heart health is a shared responsibility and that prevention is the most powerful tool we have to fight this silent killer diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide , claiming millions of lives annually. In India, the challenge is even more alarming, as heart disease is striking people at younger ages than ever before . Experts say many of these cases are preventable with timely intervention and simple lifestyle changes such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, and managing stress.

“ World Heart Day is observed to spread awareness about heart-related diseases. In India, including J&K, one-third of deaths occur because of heart diseases, ” says Dr. Upendra Koul , renowned cardiologist and Padmashree awardee.

2025 Theme: Don't Miss a Beat

This year's theme highlights the importance of staying alert and listening to our own bodies.“ Our bodies require 2k calories every day. In Kashmir, a Wazwan Trami (traditional wedding feast) has a minimum of 6k calories. Nowadays, Junk and Wazwan are available online as well. This home delivery of food has increased the issue manifold, ” shares Dr. Abid Hussain , a cardiologist from Srinagar. His observation reflects a broader trend,fast food culture and high-calorie traditional meals are adding to the heart disease crisis.

The roots of World Heart Day trace back to 1999 , when the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Heart Federation (WHF) first proposed it as a global initiative. The inaugural observance was held on 24 September 2000 , and in 2011 , the date was fixed as 29 September to standardize the event worldwide.

Focus Areas for 2025



Healthy Living: Adopting heart-healthy habits such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and quitting tobacco remains the cornerstone of reducing CVD risks.

Early Detection: Routine checkups can catch high blood pressure, cholesterol, or arrhythmias early-before they escalate into life-threatening conditions.

Collective Action: “ Smoking is the single most devastating cause of CVD, ” reiterates Dr. Abid , reminding us that awareness campaigns, government policies, and community support are vital to curb smoking and other risk factors. Addressing Local Challenges: In regions like India, socioeconomic disparities, urban stress, dietary transitions, and limited access to timely care all amplify the danger.

The Take-Home Message