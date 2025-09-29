Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces The Signing Of A Franchise Agreement For Midtown Toronto, Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness has signed a franchise agreement for the Yonge & Sheppard area of midtown Toronto, Ontario. Heal Wellness ("") is a quick-service restaurant ("") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.







"For Heal, our priorities in 2025 and 2026 are driving organic growth and expanding our presence to establish the brand as North America's leading smoothie bowl chain, measured both by scale and strong unit economics," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Securing a franchise agreement in midtown Toronto represents another important milestone for Heal. With 27 locations already operating and 168 more in development, this is only the beginning of our journey with many more openings still to come in 2025."







"Happy Belly currently has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in the back half of 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







