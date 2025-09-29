Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Elektrodetal Plant In Russia's Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported on Facebook that on September 29, as part of efforts to weaken the Russian army's capabilities, Ukrainian missile and artillery units-working in coordination with other elements of the Defense Forces-launched four missiles at the Elektrodetal plant in Karachev, Bryansk region (JSC Elektrodetal). The missiles traveled more than 240 kilometers.

The plant produces a wide range of electrical connectors for both military and industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors. Its products are used in aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, and other sectors. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations, and various measurement devices.

Explosions and a fire were reported at the site.

The General Staff noted that the results of the strike are still being assessed.

Photo: unsplash