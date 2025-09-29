Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Elektrodetal Plant In Russia's Bryansk Region
The plant produces a wide range of electrical connectors for both military and industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency, and combined connectors. Its products are used in aerospace, electronics, instrumentation, and other sectors. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations, and various measurement devices.Read also: Special Operations Forces and DIU kill three invaders, seize weapons in raid on Russian territory
Explosions and a fire were reported at the site.
The General Staff noted that the results of the strike are still being assessed.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's drone forces recently destroyed a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone.
