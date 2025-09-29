Russian Scientists Develop Drugs That Change Physical Structure Within The Body

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russian scientists have developed smart pharmaceutical formulations capable of changing their physical structure from liquid to gel or solid within the body, depending on environmental conditions, such as temperature or pH.

Sechenov Medical University of Russia said in a statement that these pharmaceutical innovations aim to increase treatment effectiveness and facilitate the use of medications in targeted areas such as the eyes, teeth, or nasal mucosa.

Among the most notable of these innovations are eye drops containing lidocaine for local anesthetic during eye surgery. These drops transform from a liquid to a gel on the surface of the eye, prolonging the anesthetic effect and improving its effectiveness.

The innovations also include a product for patients with atopic dermatitis. This product is applied to the skin like oil and transforms into an emulsion when rinsed off, forming a protective layer that helps restore lost protective functions of the skin.

In the field of dentistry, scientists have developed polymer matrices for preparing dental implants. These matrices harden in the socket and release therapeutic substances, accelerating the healing process and reducing the risk of complications.

Scientists confirmed that these results represent a promising step toward enhancing the efficacy of topical medications and reducing side effects. They also confirmed their current work on developing medications to deliver vaccines through the nasal mucosa.

The expertise and achievements of Sechenov University have attracted international attention. This year, scientists from China, Serbia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan visited its laboratories to learn about its achievements and potential applications during training and summer courses, with plans to develop joint projects in the future.

