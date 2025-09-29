Russian Scientists Develop Drugs That Change Physical Structure Within The Body
Sechenov Medical University of Russia said in a statement that these pharmaceutical innovations aim to increase treatment effectiveness and facilitate the use of medications in targeted areas such as the eyes, teeth, or nasal mucosa.
Among the most notable of these innovations are eye drops containing lidocaine for local anesthetic during eye surgery. These drops transform from a liquid to a gel on the surface of the eye, prolonging the anesthetic effect and improving its effectiveness.
The innovations also include a product for patients with atopic dermatitis. This product is applied to the skin like oil and transforms into an emulsion when rinsed off, forming a protective layer that helps restore lost protective functions of the skin.
In the field of dentistry, scientists have developed polymer matrices for preparing dental implants. These matrices harden in the socket and release therapeutic substances, accelerating the healing process and reducing the risk of complications.
Scientists confirmed that these results represent a promising step toward enhancing the efficacy of topical medications and reducing side effects. They also confirmed their current work on developing medications to deliver vaccines through the nasal mucosa.
The expertise and achievements of Sechenov University have attracted international attention. This year, scientists from China, Serbia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan visited its laboratories to learn about its achievements and potential applications during training and summer courses, with plans to develop joint projects in the future.scientists pharmaceutical formulations nasal mucosa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment