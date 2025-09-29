Kolkata's Navratri Celebration Transforms Into Mini Dubai' With Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame & More

Kolkata, India - In a dazzling fusion of tradition and modernity, the IB Block Durga Puja Committee in Salt Lake (Bidhannagar) has unveiled this year's grand celebration with a spectacular ‘Dubai Theme', turning Kolkata into a miniature Dubai for the UNESCO-listed Durga Puja festival.

Towering at 160 feet, a replica of the iconic Burj Khalifa stands as the centerpiece, surrounded by faithful recreations of other UAE landmarks including the Dubai Frame, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Address Sky View, and Atlantis The Royal. Visitors can also witness a dazzling light show on the Burj Khalifa replica, a golden-lit Dubai Frame, and a breathtaking water-and-fire show at the mini Palm Jumeirah.

“This year's Durga Puja is designed to bring the glittering skyline, modern architecture, and vibrant energy of Dubai to the heart of Kolkata,” said Dr. Subir Choudhury, President of the IB Block Durga Puja Committee. “Our aim is to seamlessly blend the cosmopolitan charm of Dubai with traditional Bengali artistry and devotion to Maa Durga, offering a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for all visitors.”

Grand Scale & Craftsmanship

The ambitious project cost approximately AED 3 million and took over 200 artisans more than 90 days to complete. The structures were crafted using a blend of traditional and modern materials - bamboo, wood, iron, steel, aluminium scaffolding, fabrics, thermocol, acrylic, fiberglass, plaster of Paris, glass, and mirrors.

Vibrant lighting effects - including LEDs, chandeliers, projection mapping, fibre optics, and neon lights - further enhance the grandeur, creating a breathtaking spectacle after sunset.

UNESCO Heritage Recognition

Durga Puja in Kolkata was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021, marking it as India's first festival to achieve such recognition. Each year, pandals in Kolkata are known for their creativity and thematic artistry, drawing millions of visitors from around the world.

Community Spirit

Dr. Choudhury credited the success of the Dubai-themed pandal to the generous support of sponsors and community partners, along with the dedication of artisans who brought the vision to life.

“With thousands of visitors expected daily, this year's Dubai-inspired pandal is set to become one of Salt Lake's most talked-about attractions,” he added.

An Invitation to Experience

The IB Block Durga Puja Committee warmly invites devotees and visitors alike to witness this unique blend of faith, creativity, and cross-cultural celebration - and to seek the blessings of Maa Durga amidst the glittering skyline of a mini Dubai in Kolkata.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 820 times

PR Category : Travel & Tourism

Posted on :Monday, September 29, 2025 12:51:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :