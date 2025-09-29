Wave Mansion By Liang Zhuomin Wins Gold In A' Architecture Awards

Wave Mansion

Innovative Residential Complex in China Recognized for Excellence in Architectural Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced that Wave Mansion, an exceptional residential complex designed by Liang Zhuomin , has been awarded the Golden A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the project's outstanding design excellence and its significant contribution to the advancement of architectural standards and practices.Wave Mansion's Gold A' Design Award is a testament to its relevance and impact within the architecture industry. The innovative design showcases a fluid and dynamic approach that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, offering a unique living experience for residents. By pushing the boundaries of architectural design, Wave Mansion sets a new benchmark for residential complexes, inspiring future projects and influencing industry trends.The award-winning design of Wave Mansion is characterized by its pioneering parametric regionalism, which translates the ripples of nearby Taihu Lake into a series of gradient facades with precision-curved glass. The complex's 270-degree glass curtain walls and L-shaped balconies redefine urban sightlines, while the "Three Courtyards, Nine Realms" landscape digitally reincarnates Jiangnan poetry. The project also features a 12-meter cantilevered infinity pool that combines hydrodynamic simulations with post-tensioned concrete, achieving a remarkable 23% higher structural efficiency than conventional solutions.Winning the Golden A' Design Award serves as a powerful motivator for Liang Zhuomin and the project team to continue pushing the boundaries of architectural design. The recognition validates their innovative approach and encourages further exploration of parametric design, sustainable materials, and cutting-edge construction techniques. As Wave Mansion gains international acclaim, it has the potential to inspire a new wave of architectural projects that prioritize fluidity, efficiency, and harmony with nature.Wave Mansion was designed by a talented team of architects and designers, including Liang Zhuomin, Jiang Xiaowen, Qin Tianyi, and Li Zilin. Liang Zhuomin served as the lead architect, overseeing the project's conceptual development and design execution. Jiang Xiaowen and Qin Tianyi contributed their expertise in parametric modeling and computational design, while Li Zilin focused on the landscape architecture and integration of natural elements.Interested parties may learn more about Wave Mansion and its innovative design at:About Liang ZhuominLiang Zhuomin is a renowned architect based in China. He is a member of the "Smart Sharing and Win-win Cooperation" Technology Center and has participated in the "Design in the Future" Forum. Liang Zhuomin serves as a Technical Center Expert Member and a Registered Professional Construction Drawing Design Document Review Expert (Consultant). Additionally, he is a National Registered Public Equipment Engineer specializing in the Water Supply and Drainage Discipline.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries against pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in architectural design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of architects and designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from architects, engineers, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

