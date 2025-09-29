Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamic Community Of Albania Delegation Visits Islamic Cultural Center

2025-09-29 05:11:33
Doha, Qatar: President of the Islamic Community of the Republic of Albania His Eminence Sheikh Bujar Spahiu, accompanied by a delegation of officials, visited the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, where they were welcomed by Assistant Director of the Center, Sultan bin Saad Al-Badr.
Sheikh Spahiu commended the center's dedicated efforts in spreading Islamic culture and its role in introducing Islam and teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers. He expressed his great admiration for the pioneering and civilizational role of Qatar and praised the center's cultural hall, which presents Islam in a comprehensive manner. He also highlighted the importance of diversity and balance in addressing various issues, stressing the urgent need to counter the distortion caused by the actions of some individuals as well as the misconceptions raised about Islam as a faith.
His Eminence emphasised the importance of cooperation between the Islamic Community of Albania and the center, through the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, to enhance the exchange of expertise and knowledge, with special focus on education, particularly Arabic language instruction for non-native speakers, and on building the capacity of teachers in this field.
The visit concluded with a tour of the center, a screening of the virtual reality film "Journey to Makkah", and an exchange of commemorative gifts between Al-Badr and His Eminence Sheikh Bujar Spahiu.

