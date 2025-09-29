'The Qur'an As A Way Of Life' Lecture Draws Hundreds From Malayalam-Speaking Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a lecture for the Malabari community on the importance of adopting the Qur'an as a way of life. The event witnessed significant interaction from the audience, reflecting the center's aim to inspire and raise awareness among Muslim communities on issues related to Islamic culture.

With hundreds of Malabari community members in attendance, preacher Noushad Kookavail spoke about the significance of the Qur'an as a comprehensive guide for life. He highlighted the greatness of the holy book, its profound meanings, and its role as the true source of guidance for humanity.

He emphasised the importance of reflecting upon its teachings, implementing its principles, and adhering to its righteous path. The preacher noted that the Qur'an leads to the straightest way but requires awareness of its importance, understanding of its meanings, and divine guidance to follow them.

He also stressed the need to give due attention to its recitation and to encourage younger generations to strengthen their connection with it.