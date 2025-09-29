Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The Qur'an As A Way Of Life' Lecture Draws Hundreds From Malayalam-Speaking Community

'The Qur'an As A Way Of Life' Lecture Draws Hundreds From Malayalam-Speaking Community


2025-09-29 05:11:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a lecture for the Malabari community on the importance of adopting the Qur'an as a way of life. The event witnessed significant interaction from the audience, reflecting the center's aim to inspire and raise awareness among Muslim communities on issues related to Islamic culture.

With hundreds of Malabari community members in attendance, preacher Noushad Kookavail spoke about the significance of the Qur'an as a comprehensive guide for life. He highlighted the greatness of the holy book, its profound meanings, and its role as the true source of guidance for humanity.

He emphasised the importance of reflecting upon its teachings, implementing its principles, and adhering to its righteous path. The preacher noted that the Qur'an leads to the straightest way but requires awareness of its importance, understanding of its meanings, and divine guidance to follow them.

He also stressed the need to give due attention to its recitation and to encourage younger generations to strengthen their connection with it.

MENAFN29092025000063011010ID1110123559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search