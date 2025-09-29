Education Ministry Launches School Leadership Programme 'Qiyadat'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), through its Training and Development Center, officially launched the second edition of the“Qiyadat” (Leaderships) programme yesterday, in strategic collaboration with the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) and the prestigious Harvard University in the United States.

The comprehensive national initiative aims to bolster school leadership capabilities and enhance institutional excellence across Qatar's educational sector.

The new cohort includes 40 educational leaders, comprising school principals, academic deputies, and administrative deputies from government schools across all educational stages. The programme will run until May 2026, featuring extensive modules delivered in both Qatar and the United States. The core mission of“Qiyadat” is to build robust national capacities in school leadership, strengthening their crucial role in improving student learning and creating motivating school environments. The programme is designed to equip leaders with essential skills and international educational experiences to drive development and enhance institutional excellence across the school system.

The curriculum is structured around seven intensive training units. Five of these units will take place in Qatar, while the remaining two will be delivered at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The training includes remote sessions, in-depth studies covering school leadership, community engagement, curriculum-based interventions, and student innovation, along with practical field visits to educational institutions in Boston. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive a certified training certificate from Harvard University.

In his address at the inauguration, H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the MoEHE, stressed that the program is tailored to enhance competencies, manage change, and cultivate a school culture centered on innovation and continuous learning.

“The school leader is not merely an operations manager; rather, they are responsible for building a stimulating learning environment, for the professional development of teachers, and are a partner to students and their families,” H.E. Dr. Al-Nuaimi stated. He urged the participants to apply their acquired international knowledge and experiences to elevate educational outcomes and inspire future generations.

Eman Salman Al-Mohannadi, Director of the Training and Development Center, echoed this sentiment, calling“Qiyadat” a qualitative addition to the educational system, noting its design in partnership with one of the world's most reputable universities. She highlighted the program's expected impact on improving student innovation and learning outcomes. Abdullah Mohammed Khalifa Al-Binali, Director General of QLC, highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation with MOEHE. He affirmed that integrated national efforts are vital for the optimal investment in human capital, granting national leaders access to global expertise.