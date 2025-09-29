Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acting President Of QCAA Meets Minister Of Civil Aviation And Airport Infrastructure Of Equatorial Guinea

2025-09-29 05:11:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Montreal: Acting President of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), H E Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, met with Minister of Civil Aviation and Airport Infrastructure of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H E Norberto Monsuy Andeme.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), currently underway at the organisation's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Deliberations during the meeting focused on advancing cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the two countries and supporting joint initiatives in ICAO, in addition to sharing viewpoints on an array of topics on the agenda of ICAO's General Assembly.
In addition, Al Hajri met with President of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), H E Florent Serge Dzota.
The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation between QCAA and AFCAC, as well as prospects for advancing the strategic partnership in the field of civil aviation between the State of Qatar and the AFCAC member states.

