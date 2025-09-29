Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lufthansa Announces Plans to Slash 4,000 Administrative Positions

2025-09-29 05:10:06
(MENAFN) Lufthansa announced Monday that it will eliminate 4,000 administrative positions as part of a broader push to streamline operations via digital technologies and automation.

The German airline group revealed that most of the job cuts will take place within the country.

In a statement, Lufthansa Group emphasized its plans to make "significant investments" and undertake sweeping changes over the next few years, with a focus on fleet modernization and future initiatives.

As part of its long-term strategy, the airline will acquire 230 new aircraft by 2025, including 100 long-haul planes.

The company also set a target of generating over €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) in adjusted free cash flow annually between 2028 and 2030.

"Financial strength will continue to be the basis for achieving the financial targets," the statement concluded.

