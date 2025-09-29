Jordan, Poland Seek Closer Partnership Through Senate Meetings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 29 (Petra) -- Senator Yahya Kisbi, head of the Jordanian-Polish Friendship Committee in the Upper House, conducted an official visit to Warsaw, where he held a series of meetings with members of the Polish Senate and business community aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.During the visit, Kisbi delivered an official letter from Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez to the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Ma?gorzata Kidawa-B?o?ska, reaffirming the importance Amman attaches to its partnership with Warsaw.In discussions with Polish lawmakers, Kisbi outlined Jordan's policy positions under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, particularly on regional challenges and the centrality of the Palestinian issue. He highlighted Jordan's balanced and pragmatic approach to political and diplomatic affairs, which has earned wide regional and international respect.Kisbi also met with members of the Polish-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Group, led by Senator Filip Libicki, who praised Jordan's moderate stance and acknowledged its efforts in facilitating the evacuation of Polish nationals from conflict zones in the region.Further talks with the chair of the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee underscored the convergence of Jordanian and Polish views on key international issues. The committee leadership commended King Abdullah's role in promoting peace and stability, stressing that Warsaw and Amman share common ground on many strategic files.Beyond parliamentary diplomacy, Kisbi engaged with Polish business leaders, who expressed keen interest in developing trade and investment ties with Jordan, citing its strategic location and stable environment. Kisbi proposed the creation of a Jordanian-Polish Business Council, an initiative that received strong support from the Polish side as a platform to deepen economic cooperation.