Bulgaria Discusses 2025 Capability Targets At NATO Conference In Riga
Key topics at the forum included the challenges stemming from Russia's actions and the follow-up steps after this year's NATO Summit in The Hague.
“In the context of increasing security challenges, stemming mainly from Russia's actions, we must maintain a high level of readiness and ensure the effective implementation of regional plans, particularly on the Eastern Flank,” Admiral Eftimov underlined during discussions related to the implementation of the Alliance's group of plans, with an emphasis on comprehensive support and activities for enhanced vigilance in the region.
Special focus was placed on the implementation of the 2025 Capability Targets within NATO's defense planning, the risks arising from the rapid adaptation of the defense industry, and the challenges in integrating new technologies.“The implementation of the new 2025 Capability Targets package is crucial for the feasibility of defense plans. It also challenges the defense industry to strengthen its ability to meet the needs of the forces,” the Chief of Defence noted.
He stressed that investments, especially in drones and counter-drone systems, must be approached carefully, since these provide technological advantages only for a limited time-until countermeasures are developed.“The drive to invest in next-level technological capabilities requires us within the Alliance to test jointly, to experiment, and to make use of shared open-architecture technologies, capable of rapid adaptation and further development,” Admiral Eftimov pointed out.
The conference also discussed proposals for drafting the 2027 Political Guidance, as well as directions for updating NATO's Military Strategy ahead of its upcoming review. On the sidelines of the forum, Admiral Eftimov held talks with a number of his counterparts, as well as a bilateral meeting with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier, during which issues of mutual interest were discussed.
