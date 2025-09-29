Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary-General Discloses OTS To-Do List Towards Transport, Education, And Media

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is actively implementing programs and projects in the fields of economy, transport, media, and education under the Turkic World 2040 Vision and the OTS strategy for 2022–2026, ahead of its 12th summit on October 6–7 in Gabala, said the OTS Deputy Secretary-General, Ömer Kocaman, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference of think tanks from OTS member states in Baku, Kocaman mentioned that this meeting is the bee's knees for refreshing ideas and rolling with the punches of global changes.

“Today's meeting allows us to exchange new ideas and strengthen cooperation among Turkic states,” he said.

Kocaman expressed confidence that at the forthcoming summit, the heads of state will present key initiatives shaping the future of the Turkic world and noted that the successful organization of the conference in Baku is a source of pride for all participants.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

