Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of Informed Leadership

MENAFN - IssueWire) The inspiring book by David Ribott is now available via major players in the global book distribution field

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 28, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Informed Leadership by David Ribott via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, David Ribott shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques for implementing an Informed Leadership style, aligning purpose, performance, and prosperity through a values-based framework.

This book explores the concept of informed leadership in detail, emphasizing the application of first principles to unify purpose, enhance performance, and maximize prosperity within organizations. Drawing on his extensive leadership experience, Ribott expertly identifies key blind spots in this area such as conflict management, decision paralysis, and talent development, then discusses the importance of awareness and accountability.

In this book, Ribott also introduces the four pillars that guide the mindset of informed leadership - Respect, Integrity, Dignity, and Empathy - and explains how each is essential for creating a solid leadership foundation and fostering a healthy organizational culture. He details the qualities of informed leaders (Anti-fragile, Bold, Clear, and Deliberate), before exploring how these qualities contribute to achieving purpose, performance, and prosperity.

Ribott's guide concludes that by stressing the importance of self-awareness and continuous personal development in leadership, it encourages leaders to foster an environment of trust and accountability to navigate challenges effectively.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

David Ribott, Ed.D. (ABD), MCC, is a trusted board and leadership advisor, CEO coach, and founder of Ribott Partners. From the South Bronx to Abu Dhabi, he's guided leaders across EMEA and APAC in corporate governance, CEO transitions, IPO readiness, leadership development, and organizational transformation. Blending behavioral science, coaching, and strategy, he equips purpose-driven leaders to thrive in complexity with integrity, resilience, and high performance.

Connect with David and follow the Informed Leadership journey at

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin , successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books, including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles, in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.

Media Contact

Passionpreneur Publishing



...

Source :Passionpreneur Publishing

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.