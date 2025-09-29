Biopharma Deals The Survival Series Launches To Address Dealmaking Challenges In A Shifting Industry

MENAFN - Pressat) Considering the tightening capital markets, evolving regulatory landscapes, and increasingly strategic dealmaking, a new industry event is stepping in to guide biopharma professionals through the storm. BioPharma Deals: The Survival Series, a Strategic conference designed for business development, licensing, and investment leaders, will take place on 24-25 November, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

This focused event aims to provide real-world strategies, tactical insights, and actionable solutions to the most pressing dealmaking and funding challenges faced by biotech and pharma companies today. Attendees will gain insider perspectives from seasoned executives, investors, and legal experts navigating the current environment and forging new paths forward.

Highlights Include:

Opening Industry Keynotes & CEO Insights

Gain strategic perspectives from senior biopharma executives and investment leaders navigating today's dynamic dealmaking landscape.

Case Studies & Expert Panel Sessions

Explore real-life transactions and hear candid insights on licensing, M&A, and collaborative deal models across various stages and regions.

Hands-On Workshops & Practical Frameworks

Sharpen your approach to deal structuring, term sheet design, valuation methodology, and investor engagement-tailored to the current market reality.

Networking Roundtables & 1:1 Partnering

Engage directly with key stakeholders from biotech, pharma, and investment communities through curated networking formats and private meetings.

Whether you're seeking capital, sourcing innovation, or recalibrating your growth strategy, BioPharma Deals: The Survival Series offers a rare opportunity to reset and realign in an uncertain market.

