Biopharma Deals The Survival Series Launches To Address Dealmaking Challenges In A Shifting Industry
This focused event aims to provide real-world strategies, tactical insights, and actionable solutions to the most pressing dealmaking and funding challenges faced by biotech and pharma companies today. Attendees will gain insider perspectives from seasoned executives, investors, and legal experts navigating the current environment and forging new paths forward.
Highlights Include:
- Opening Industry Keynotes & CEO Insights
Gain strategic perspectives from senior biopharma executives and investment leaders navigating today's dynamic dealmaking landscape.
- Case Studies & Expert Panel Sessions
Explore real-life transactions and hear candid insights on licensing, M&A, and collaborative deal models across various stages and regions.
- Hands-On Workshops & Practical Frameworks
Sharpen your approach to deal structuring, term sheet design, valuation methodology, and investor engagement-tailored to the current market reality.
- Networking Roundtables & 1:1 Partnering
Engage directly with key stakeholders from biotech, pharma, and investment communities through curated networking formats and private meetings.
Whether you're seeking capital, sourcing innovation, or recalibrating your growth strategy, BioPharma Deals: The Survival Series offers a rare opportunity to reset and realign in an uncertain market.
