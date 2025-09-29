Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
29 September 2025
Company Announcement No 78/2025
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 26 September 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
-
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 78-2025
Nr. 78_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk
