Green Tea Market Size, Top Share, Demand & Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Green tea, derived from the unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, originates from China. It undergoes minimal processing, preserving natural antioxidants called catechins that offer numerous health benefits, such as enhanced metabolism, cardiovascular support, and increased mental alertness. Valued for its light and refreshing taste, green tea is enjoyed globally as a hot, iced, or flavored beverage.

Market Dynamics Rising consumer focus on wellness and preventive health drives the global market

The surging focus on wellness and preventive healthcare is a key driver of market growth. Green tea, rich in antioxidants like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), is widely recognized for supporting metabolism, cardiovascular health, and lowering the chances of chronic diseases. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly choosing functional beverages over sugary or carbonated drinks for long-term health benefits.

For example, a study from UC Irvine published in GeroScience in August 2025 demonstrated that combining EGCG with nicotinamide (vitamin B3) helped restore guanosine triphosphate (GTP) levels in aging mouse brain cells. This restoration enhances cellular energy, reduces oxidative stress, and promotes the clearance of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Such scientific evidence strengthens consumer trust and drives greater adoption of green tea products.

Expansion in functional blends of this beverage creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is experiencing significant growth opportunities through the development of functional green tea blends. Rising consumer interest in beverages that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition is driving innovation. Manufacturers are enhancing green tea with vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, probiotics, and herbal extracts to cater to health-conscious consumers.

For example, in February 2025, Japanese brand Teaflex launched two new dissolvable powder products featuring matcha green tea enriched with Vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, and B6. One product targets fat reduction, with the format designed to deliver functional ingredients effectively to the intestines.

These launches demonstrate potential for product differentiation, premium positioning, and market expansion, particularly among urban millennials and fitness-oriented consumers seeking convenient, health-focused beverages.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific green tea market is witnessing a surge in innovative product launches, reflecting the region's dynamic response to evolving consumer preferences. In India, the Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai) introduced a decaffeinated green tea powder derived from Assam's elite tea clones, TV 9, 11, and 12. This product offers 75% less caffeine compared to conventional green tea, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking a milder option without compromising on antioxidant benefits.

In Japan, the matcha craze continues to influence product development. However, a global surge in matcha demand has led to a looming shortage, driven by its health benefits and popularity on social media. This has prompted brands to explore alternative green tea products to meet consumer demand. These developments underscore the Asia Pacific region's proactive approach in diversifying green tea offerings to align with health trends and consumer expectations.

Key Highlights



The global green tea market size was valued at USD 16.26 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 17.32 billion in 2025 to reach USD 28.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the segments include loose leaf green tea, green tea bags, ready-to-drink (RTD) green tea, and powdered green tea/matcha. The green tea bags segment contributed the largest market share.

By flavor, the market is segmented into flavored and unflavored. The flavored segment led the market.

By distribution channel, the segments include supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail / e-commerce, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominates the global market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Tata Consumer ProductsUnilever PLCAssociated British Foods PLCThe Coca-Cola CompanyNestlé S.A.Ito En Ltd.Kirin Holdings Company LimitedArizona Beverage CompanyAMOREPACIFIC CorporationTwinings (Diageo PLC)Bigelow Tea CompanyTeavana (Starbucks Corporation)LiptonBarry's TeaYogi Teaothers Recent Developments

In August 2025, Clean Jeju Green Tea Cooperative recently launched“Sumang” Hojicha, a roasted green tea variety, expanding its premium offerings. The launch highlights rising consumer interest in diverse green tea flavors and specialty products. By introducing Hojicha, the cooperative aims to cater to global demand for authentic, differentiated tea experiences while strengthening Jeju's position in premium tea markets.

Segmentation

By Product TypeLoose Leaf Green TeaGreen Tea BagsReady-to-Drink (RTD) Green TeaPowdered Green Tea / MatchaBy Flavor / VariantFlavoredUnflavouredBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsSpecialty StoresOnline Retail / E-commerceConvenience StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report