Flamengo's Stunning Comeback At Neo Química Arena Deepens Title Hold


2025-09-29 05:00:26
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo overturned a 1-0 deficit to beat Corinthians 2-1 at Neo Química Arena on September 27, 2025. Corinthians took the lead when striker Yuri Alberto converted a rebound after a saved penalty.

Flamengo responded swiftly when Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta curled a left-footed shot into the corner. Late substitute Luiz Araújo sealed the comeback with a powerful strike in the 86th minute.

The win pushed Flamengo to 54 points, four clear of second-place Cruzeiro and five ahead of Palmeiras. Their goal difference stands at +38 after 24 games, reflecting 50 goals scored and 12 conceded.

This advantage widened because both Cruzeiro and Palmeiras lost on the same matchday. Corinthians remains in midtable with 29 points, closer to relegation danger than the top spots.

They have not won at home since May and have dropped six matches at Neo Química Arena. Their upcoming game at Internacional will test their ability to escape the lower half.



Flamengo's coach, Filipe Luís, mixed patience with sudden attacking bursts. His rotation paid off when Araújo delivered off the bench. De Arrascaeta's equalizer highlighted Flamengo 's clinical edge.

Their depth allows them to shift tactics smoothly and sustain high performance. Next, Flamengo faces direct rival Cruzeiro at the Maracanã on October 2. A win there could virtually secure their first league title since 2020.

Cruzeiro's home form and passionate supporters will challenge Flamengo's lead, ensuring Brazil's championship race remains compelling to global audiences.

