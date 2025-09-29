Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Unveils Record-Breaking 351,000 Gauss Superconducting Magnet

2025-09-29 04:43:00
(MENAFN) Chinese scientists announced on Sunday a breakthrough achievement, unveiling a superconducting magnet that produces a steady magnetic field of 351,000 gauss. This surpasses the previous world record of 323,500 gauss, as reported by a Chinese news agency.

The development marks a significant advancement with broad applications in areas such as nuclear fusion, space propulsion using electromagnetic fields, superconducting heating systems, magnetic levitation, and efficient power transmission. Experts believe the achievement will significantly accelerate the commercialization of advanced superconducting technologies.

The powerful magnet was designed and produced by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP), in collaboration with the Hefei International Applied Superconductivity Center, the Institute of Energy at the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, and Tsinghua University.

To put the scale of this achievement into perspective, Earth’s natural geomagnetic field is just around 0.5 gauss—less than one-millionth of the strength of this newly developed superconducting magnet.

Liu Fang, a researcher at ASIPP, explained that the device utilizes high-temperature superconducting insert-coil technology alongside low-temperature superconducting magnets. These magnets are a critical part of magnetic confinement fusion reactors, which use powerful magnetic fields to contain high-temperature plasma for sustainable energy generation.

ASIPP has made strides in fusion research, recently achieving full localization of superconducting materials, devices, and systems, which enhances the country's capabilities in this frontier technology.

