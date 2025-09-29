Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza is near Egypt’s coast

2025-09-29 04:39:58
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud aid flotilla headed for Gaza has reportedly reached waters north of Marsa Matrouh along Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, organizers announced Sunday, according to reports.

The fleet is expected to continue toward the area north of Alexandria in the coming hours, as stated by reports. The International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza warned on social media, “We expect the Zionists to commit a war crime against us at any time as we are getting closer to Gaza.”

The flotilla’s organizers added that “Our lead vessels, OHWAYLA & ALL IN, are now just 366 nautical miles (678 kilometers) from Gaza, with an estimated arrival in 3 to 4 days.” They noted that the fleet now comprises 44 vessels, bolstered by the addition of two recently launched boats.

They also stressed, “In just two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone. Our determination is absolute, but this is the moment where your global vigilance and solidarity are needed most,” according to reports.

Earlier plans include sending a vessel carrying journalists and medical personnel to the Gaza Strip, which remains blockaded by Israel. The boat, scheduled to depart on October 1, is expected to transport over 100 international media workers and doctors, as stated by reports.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities are reportedly preparing to intercept the flotilla, which is expected to reach Gaza’s shores in four days, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, according to reports.

