Data Center Servers Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 Data Center Server Market Sees Modular, High-Density, And AI-Optimized Solutions Transform Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by AI, cloud adoption, IoT expansion, and 5G rollout, while cybersecurity threats and energy demands pose challenges. North America leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth. Rack servers will dominate product demand, with IT and telecom driving vertical adoption. Key players include Dell Technologies, Supermicro, Asus, Gigabyte, Microsoft, IBM, and HPE.
The global data center server market reached a value of nearly $56.89 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $56.89 billion in 2024 to $82.33 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.67%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2029 and reach $117.92 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing data traffic, growing adoption of cloud computing, growing smart city initiative and proliferation of big data and analytics. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high initial investment and operational costs and rising restrictive regulations.
Going forward, the rise in 5G connectivity, shift towards digital transformation across industries, growing adoption of IoT devices and surge in AI applications support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the data center server market in the future include were cybersecurity threats and high energy consumption.
North America was the largest region in the data center server market, accounting for 37.25% or $21.19 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the data center server market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.79% and 8.53% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.01% and 7.96% respectively.
The global data center server markets are fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 16.10% of the total market in 2023. Dell Technologies Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.59% share of the market, followed by Supermicro with 2.34%, Asus with 2.12%, Gigabyte Technology with 1.98%, Microsoft Corp. with 1.93%, Quanta Computer Incorporated (Quanta Cloud Technology) with 1.19%, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) with 1.07%, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company with 1-01%, Cisco Systems Inc. with 0.99% and NEC Corporation with 0.88%.
The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by product will arise in the rack servers segment, which will gain $11.46 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by application will arise in the commercial servers segment, which will gain $18.6 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the data center server market segmented by verticals will arise in the IT and telecom segment, which will gain $11.29 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The data center server market size will gain the most in the USA at $7.82 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the data center server market include revolutionizing AI and data center development with modular server solutions, introduction on localized and scalable data center solutions to support AI and cloud infrastructure expansion, high-density computing servers for optimized data center resources, next-generation blade server delivers unmatched performance and scalability.
Player-adopted strategies in the data center server market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through innovative product launch to expand its operational capabilities and manufacturing capabilities through strategic investment.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the data center server focus on expanding modular server solutions for ai and data center growth, focus on expanding localized and sustainable infrastructure, focus on high-density, energy-efficient server development, focus on advancing blade server technology for enhanced scalability, focus on microservers for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for data center servers, focus on optimizing pricing strategies for data center servers, focus on targeted digital marketing, focus on industry partnerships and webinars, focus on targeting it and telecom end-users.
Major Market Trends
Revolutionizing AI and Data Center Development with Modular Server Solutions Introduction on Localized and Scalable Data Center Solutions to Support AI and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion High-Density Computing Servers for Optimized Data Center Resources Next-Generation Blade Server Delivers Unmatched Performance and Scalability
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
AMD Acquired ZT Systems Redcentric Acquired 4D Data Centres Bit Digital, Inc. Acquired Enovum Data Centers Microsoft Corporation Acquired Fungible Inc.
Markets Covered:
Product: Rack Servers; Blade Servers; Microservers; Tower Servers Application: Industrial Servers; Commercial Servers Verticals: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance); IT and Telecom; Government; Defense; Other Verticals
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 345
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $56.89 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $82.33 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Characteristics
General Market Definition Summary Data Center Server Market Definition and Segmentations Market Segmentation by Product
Rack Servers Blade Servers Microservers Tower Servers Market Segmentation by Application
Industrial Servers Commercial Servers Market Segmentation by Verticals
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) IT and Telecom Government Defense Other Verticals
Global Data Center Server
Global: PESTEL Analysis Analysis of End User B2B Market Global Data Center Server Market Growth Rate Analysis Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million) Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million) Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors Global Data Center Server Total Addressable Market (TAM)
Global Data Center Server Market Segmentation
Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Product Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Application Global Data Center Server Market, Segmentation by Verticals Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rack Servers Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation of Blade Servers Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation by Microservers Global Data Center Server Market, Sub-Segmentation by Tower Servers
Data Center Server Market, Regional and Country Analysis
Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
Dell Technologies Inc. Super Micro Computer, Inc. Asus Gigabyte Technology Microsoft Corp.
Other Major and Innovative Companies
Quanta Computer Incorporated (Quanta Cloud Technology) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Cisco Systems Inc. NEC Corporation Lenovo Google LLC Atos (Bull Atos Technologies) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) Inspur Group Hitachi Ltd. Fujitsu Oracle Corporation Infortrend Technology Inc.
Competitive Benchmarking
Recent Developments in the Data Center Server Market
High-Performance AI Server with Scalable GPU Support Next-Generation Servers with Enhanced Security and AI Insights Next-Gen Rack Servers Enhance Performance with Latest Processor Integration Innovative Servers for High-Performance Cloud and AI Workloads High-Performance Server Hardware for Cutting-Edge Cloud Applications
