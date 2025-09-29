Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market Global And Regional Analysis 2025-2034 Major Players Compete In Evolving Pressure Sensor Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Market Dynamics Overview
1.3 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.4 Patent Analysis
1.5 Start-Up Landscape
1.6 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.7 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.8 Value Chain Analysis
1.9 Global Pricing Analysis
1.10 Industry Attractiveness
2. Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market (By Sensor Type)
2.1 Piezoelectric Sensors
2.2 Piezoresistive Sensors
2.3 Capacitive Sensors
2.4 Strain Gauge Sensors
3. Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market (by Vehicle Type)
3.1 Passenger Vehicles
3.2 Commercial Vehicles
3.3 Electric Vehicles (EVs)
3.4 Hybrid Vehicles
4. Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market (by Application Area)
4.1 Engine Cooling Systems
4.2 HVAC Systems
4.3 Turbochargers and Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
4.4 Battery Thermal Management Systems (BTMS)
4.5 Transmission and Gearbox Systems
4.6 Other Automotive Applications
5. Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market (by End-User)
5.1 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)
5.2 Aftermarket Suppliers
6. Automotive Thermal Management Pressure Sensors Market (by Region)
7. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
7.1 Next Frontiers
7.2 Geographic Assessment
7.3 Company Profiles
- Robert Bosch GmbH DENSO Corporation Continental AG Sensata Technologies STMicroelectronics Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors Valeo Delphi Technologies Elmos Semiconductor SE Aptiv PLC Honeywell International Inc. Bourns, Inc. Kistler Group TE Connectivity Ltd.
