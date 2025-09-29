403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AESG Appoints Non-Executive Directors Kez Taylor and Roger Nickells to its Board of Directors
(MENAFN- Procre8) AESG, a leading global specialist engineering and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Kez Taylor and Roger Nickells as Non-Executive Directors to the business - an important milestone aligned with the company’s accelerating international growth strategy. The establishment of the board marks a pivotal step in AESG’s global expansion, coinciding with the opening of its new office in Cape Town, following the recent launch of operations in Cairo and Melbourne earlier this year.
AESG’s Board of Directors shall now comprise Saeed Al Abbar (CEO of AESG), Scott Coombes (Managing Partner of AESG), Adam Muggleton (CTO of AESG), Kez Taylor (former CEO of ALEC Engineering & Contracting) and Roger Nickells (former Head of Design and Construction at Neom and CEO of Buro Happold). Each member of the board brings unprecedented expertise, offering deep industry insight, strategic leadership, and a proven track record in guiding high-growth, global businesses through complex market expansions.
Saeed Al Abbar, CEO at AESG, said, “The appointment of the Non-Executive Directors reflects AESG’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and delivering meaningful impact as we grow our presence worldwide. The new members will provide independent oversight and strategic guidance, helping us navigate the complexities of rapid expansion while remaining true to our core purpose-driven mission. For our clients, this enhanced oversight means they can have even greater confidence in AESG’s ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and future-proof solutions. We believe in balancing bold ambition with a measured approach, and these seasoned leaders are perfectly placed to help us navigate that path.”
Kez Taylor brings to the board more than thirty-five years of experience, including two decades leading ALEC Engineering & Contracting as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, ALEC expanded beyond traditional contracting to establish new business lines such as ALEC Energy, ALEC Fitout and LINQ Modular, transforming the company into a diversified powerhouse delivering complex multi-billion-dollar projects across multiple sectors.
“I am honoured to join AESG’s inaugural board, especially at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. AESG has established itself as a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and international expansion. Having worked closely with AESG over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the firm’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. I am excited to contribute to its strategic vision as it enters new markets and scales globally," said Taylor.
Roger Nickells is a globally recognised leader in engineering and design, with over three decades of experience shaping some of the world’s most ambitious projects and giga-developments. As CEO of Buro Happold, he helped expand the firm into a global consultancy. At NEOM, he served as Sector Head of Design & Construction, leading one of the largest and most innovative professional teams in the world. Throughout his career, Nickells has been instrumental in delivering projects that transformed cities and societies, from the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and the London 2012 Olympic Park to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Battersea Power Station, Dubai Metro, The High Line in New York, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“AESG’s ambition, expertise, and commitment to excellence are truly impressive. I’m excited to contribute to the board as the company scales new markets and drives impactful change across the built environment. With the increasing global demand for sustainable, future-ready solutions, AESG is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working alongside such a dynamic leadership team to help shape the company’s continued success and long-term value creation," said Nickells.
The board’s first initiative has been to inaugurate AESG’s new office in Cape Town, South Africa, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and networking event with local industry stakeholders, where the board also held their inaugural board meeting. This comes just a few weeks after the opening of AESG’s Cairo and Melbourne offices, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in high-potential markets. These new locations not only position AESG closer to key clients but also provide access to exceptionally large and rich talent pools. AESG has perfected a global delivery model that draws on expertise from different regions to share best practices and deploy resources where they add the greatest value, ensuring consistent quality and innovation for its clients worldwide.
AESG’s Board of Directors shall now comprise Saeed Al Abbar (CEO of AESG), Scott Coombes (Managing Partner of AESG), Adam Muggleton (CTO of AESG), Kez Taylor (former CEO of ALEC Engineering & Contracting) and Roger Nickells (former Head of Design and Construction at Neom and CEO of Buro Happold). Each member of the board brings unprecedented expertise, offering deep industry insight, strategic leadership, and a proven track record in guiding high-growth, global businesses through complex market expansions.
Saeed Al Abbar, CEO at AESG, said, “The appointment of the Non-Executive Directors reflects AESG’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and delivering meaningful impact as we grow our presence worldwide. The new members will provide independent oversight and strategic guidance, helping us navigate the complexities of rapid expansion while remaining true to our core purpose-driven mission. For our clients, this enhanced oversight means they can have even greater confidence in AESG’s ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and future-proof solutions. We believe in balancing bold ambition with a measured approach, and these seasoned leaders are perfectly placed to help us navigate that path.”
Kez Taylor brings to the board more than thirty-five years of experience, including two decades leading ALEC Engineering & Contracting as Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, ALEC expanded beyond traditional contracting to establish new business lines such as ALEC Energy, ALEC Fitout and LINQ Modular, transforming the company into a diversified powerhouse delivering complex multi-billion-dollar projects across multiple sectors.
“I am honoured to join AESG’s inaugural board, especially at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. AESG has established itself as a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and international expansion. Having worked closely with AESG over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the firm’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects while maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. I am excited to contribute to its strategic vision as it enters new markets and scales globally," said Taylor.
Roger Nickells is a globally recognised leader in engineering and design, with over three decades of experience shaping some of the world’s most ambitious projects and giga-developments. As CEO of Buro Happold, he helped expand the firm into a global consultancy. At NEOM, he served as Sector Head of Design & Construction, leading one of the largest and most innovative professional teams in the world. Throughout his career, Nickells has been instrumental in delivering projects that transformed cities and societies, from the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and the London 2012 Olympic Park to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Battersea Power Station, Dubai Metro, The High Line in New York, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
“AESG’s ambition, expertise, and commitment to excellence are truly impressive. I’m excited to contribute to the board as the company scales new markets and drives impactful change across the built environment. With the increasing global demand for sustainable, future-ready solutions, AESG is uniquely positioned to lead the way. I look forward to working alongside such a dynamic leadership team to help shape the company’s continued success and long-term value creation," said Nickells.
The board’s first initiative has been to inaugurate AESG’s new office in Cape Town, South Africa, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and networking event with local industry stakeholders, where the board also held their inaugural board meeting. This comes just a few weeks after the opening of AESG’s Cairo and Melbourne offices, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in high-potential markets. These new locations not only position AESG closer to key clients but also provide access to exceptionally large and rich talent pools. AESG has perfected a global delivery model that draws on expertise from different regions to share best practices and deploy resources where they add the greatest value, ensuring consistent quality and innovation for its clients worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment