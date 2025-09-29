403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Reinstates Iran Sanctions
(MENAFN) The United Nations has reintroduced a series of sanctions against Iran on Sunday, following the activation of a “snapback” clause by three European nations.
This move brings back a set of restrictions that had been inactive for nearly ten years.
These renewed sanctions apply to 43 individuals and 78 organizations that were originally listed before July 2015, the time when the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was finalized.
On Sunday, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the “snapback” provision outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
This resolution mandates that if Iran fails to uphold its commitments, the previously lifted sanctions must be reinstated within a 30-day period.
Earlier this year, following military actions by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, Tehran halted its collaboration with the UN’s atomic oversight agency.
Iranian officials claimed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was prejudiced in its assessments.
This marks the first time in a decade that these sanctions have been re-enforced, as the three European nations have accused Iran of breaching its nuclear commitments.
The reinstated restrictions prohibit activities related to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile development, and they are expected to create broader repercussions for the nation’s financial and trade sectors.
This move brings back a set of restrictions that had been inactive for nearly ten years.
These renewed sanctions apply to 43 individuals and 78 organizations that were originally listed before July 2015, the time when the landmark Iran nuclear agreement was finalized.
On Sunday, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the “snapback” provision outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
This resolution mandates that if Iran fails to uphold its commitments, the previously lifted sanctions must be reinstated within a 30-day period.
Earlier this year, following military actions by the United States and Israel targeting Iran, Tehran halted its collaboration with the UN’s atomic oversight agency.
Iranian officials claimed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was prejudiced in its assessments.
This marks the first time in a decade that these sanctions have been re-enforced, as the three European nations have accused Iran of breaching its nuclear commitments.
The reinstated restrictions prohibit activities related to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile development, and they are expected to create broader repercussions for the nation’s financial and trade sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment