BECO Capital Raises $370 Million To Back Founders From Pre-Seed To IPO In The Gulf

BECO Capital announces the close of $370 million across two new funds, expanding BECO's ability to back founders from Pre-Seed to IPO, with a continued focus on the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The raise includes $120 million for BECO Fund IV, the firm's fourth early-stage fund, and a $250 million Growth Fund.

$120M BECO Fund IV to Back Founders from Pre-Seed to Series A

BECO Fund IV backs category-defining companies with a sector-agnostic approach, underpinned by core investment pillars in construction tech, fintech, proptech, consumer / retail tech, and application software / AI. The fund is led by Managing Partners - Dany Farha, Abdulaziz Shikh Al Sagha, and Yousef Hammad.

“We've spent over a decade partnering with founders at the earliest stages and helping them navigate the journey ahead,” said Dany Farha, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at BECO Capital.“This fund reflects our continued conviction in the early-stage opportunity in the UAE and Saudi, and our belief in the depth of founder talent across the region.”

$250M Growth Fund to Back Regional Scale Ups

BECO's Growth Fund invests in companies from Series B through pre-IPO, led by General Partner Amer Alaily. The fund deploys average investments of $20 million into both existing BECO portfolio companies and new opportunities.

"Companies in the Gulf are achieving institutional scale, yet face limited access to dedicated growth capital," said Alaily. "This fund gives us the flexibility to partner with the strongest emerging companies and support them through critical scaling phases toward potential exits."

With these two funds, BECO operates a comprehensive platform supporting founders from pre-seed to IPO across the Gulf's most active venture markets.

About BECO Capital

BECO Capital is a venture capital firm backing original thinkers building transformative technology companies across the Gulf region. With over $820 million in assets under management, the firm has invested with conviction rather than conformity since 2012, focusing primarily on UAE and Saudi Arabian markets. BECO has delivered nine exits including two unicorns and continues to partner with founders across all growth stages.

