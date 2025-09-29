Two Years Of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund: Understanding Its Unique Investment Strategy
Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund has delivered a CAGR of 19.19%* under the regular plan since inception
Investment approach based on megatrends
The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fun follows an investment strategy focused on ' Megatrends ' – long-term structural shifts across sectors such as technology, regulation, economy demographics, nature (environment) and society. The goal is to invest in companies that are expected to benefit from these trends over time. Currently, the fund holds a diversified portfolio of 81 stocks across large cap, mid cap, and small cap segments.
Sector allocation and diversification
The fund invests in multiple sectors including banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, industrial products, IT software, retail, consumer durables, real estate, electrical equipment, and beverages. This helps the fund maintain a diversified portfolio aimed at balancing growth and stability.
Investor interest and fund performance
As of August 31, 2025, the fund has more than 2,52,000 folios, showing steady inflows since its launch. It is benchmarked against the BSE 500 TRI and aims to identify investment opportunities across different market capitalizations. The fund's active management approach results in a portfolio that differs from the benchmark, seeking to generate returns through selective stock picking.
Key advantages of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund
Diverse market cap exposure : Combines relative stability of large cap with mid and small cap potential growth opportunities.
Long term focus : Maintains a low turnover ratio, reducing transaction costs by holding quality stocks for longer periods.
Active management : The portfolio differs significantly from the benchmark, reflecting an emphasis on unique stock picks
Who should consider this fund?
Investors with a long horizon: Suitable for those planning for financial goals 5 to 10 years away.
Risk-tolerant individuals : Suitable for those comfortable with equity market fluctuations aiming for higher returns in the long term.
Growth seekers : Suitable for investors wanting a diversified equity portfolio across all market caps.
Trend followers : suitable for those interested in investing in companies benefiting from major technological, demographic, and social changes.
Portfolio diversifiers : It may be a suitable choice for adding a high-growth, flexible equity fund to an existing investment mix.
Investors may consider either a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or lumpsum in the fund. To invest, visit .
*Source: Internal Data As on 29th August 2025 (Since Inception Annualized Return). Past performance may or may not be sustained in future.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
