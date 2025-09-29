Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Higher, Gains 19.11 Points


2025-09-29 04:00:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed today's trading session on a positive note, with its main index rising by 19.11 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 10,977.66 points. Trading activity was moderately active, with 82,904,532 shares changing hands across 12,389 transactions, generating a total turnover of approximately QR245m. Market performance was mixed, with 21 companies posting gains, while 24 companies saw their share prices decline.

MENAFN29092025000063011010ID1110123049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search