Qatar Stock Exchange Closes Higher, Gains 19.11 Points
Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed today's trading session on a positive note, with its main index rising by 19.11 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 10,977.66 points. Trading activity was moderately active, with 82,904,532 shares changing hands across 12,389 transactions, generating a total turnover of approximately QR245m. Market performance was mixed, with 21 companies posting gains, while 24 companies saw their share prices decline.
