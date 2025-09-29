Swiss Para-Athlete Catherine Debrunner Bags 5000M T54 Gold At World Para Athletics C'ships
Debrunner requires no introduction, and her achievements are well-known. She was the leading para-athlete at last year's Paris Games, securing five golds and one silver. Before her gold medal on Sunday, she had also earned five golds and three silvers at the World Championships.
The 30-year-old reflected on her experience in India after winning her gold with a time of 12:18:29, finishing ahead of Chinese athlete Tian Yajuan and Swiss competitor Patricia Eachus.
“It's my first time in India and I must say it has been a totally different culture and country than I am used to otherwise. It's definitely a very different experience,” she said.
The championship features the brand-new Mondo Track. Debrunner gave her honest assessment of the track while also praising the iconic stadium.
“The newly-laid Mondo track, it takes a while before they get really quick. Nevertheless, it's been a decent track. It's a really good stadium. Thank you very much for welcoming us here,” she said.
Debrunner began her journey at a very young age, and over the years, she has become a legend in para sports. In 2023, she was honoured with the 'Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability' award.
Debrunner was grateful for her experiences as a para-athlete all these years.
“I started when I was eight. It's been a really long journey. I am really grateful for all the experiences that I have experienced. I have met a lot of amazing people, athletes, and some of them I have known 20 years now and seeing all of us growing not just as an athlete but also as a person, it's been just amazing. And I am happy to be part of this community of ours. It's my passion and live my passion every day is the nicest thing I can imagine,” she concluded.
