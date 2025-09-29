Temenos Launches AI-Powered Money Movement & Management Platform At Sibos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified solution for payments and account services enables financial institutions to move money faster, more reliably and at lower cost

Sibos, Frankfurt, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos, a global leader in banking technology, today announced the launch of Temenos Money Movement & Management , an AI-powered and pre-integrated platform to streamline payments and account services. This unified solution brings together payments, accounts, risk, and treasury modules, enabling financial institutions to move money faster, more reliably and at lower cost.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, commented :“With the rapid rise of instant payments and the growing influence of AI in financial services, institutions are actively seeking solutions that are both unified and intelligent to manage increasing complexity, compliance demands, and customer expectations. Temenos Money Movement & Management directly addresses this market need, bringing together payments and account services in a single, AI-powered solution. Building on the success of Temenos Payments Hub, our leading and functionally rich payment hub used by banks worldwide, this new solution further strengthens our position as a trusted innovator in the payments space.”

Gareth Lodge, Principal Analyst at Celent, said: “Payments are the lifeblood of financial services, but fragmented and legacy systems often hold institutions back. Organizations need to bring together the core servicing aspects of money movement, and the management of that money, in a way that simplifies operations, accelerates innovation and positions banks to thrive in a real-time, customer-first world.”

Temenos Money Movement & Management helps new entrants get to market quickly and existing players to replace fragmented systems with an efficient platform built for growth and innovation. Smart AI-powered services, such as automated payment repair, fraud detection, and copilot tools minimize manual intervention and improve straight-through processing. Leveraging Temenos' recently launched FCM AI Agent , the platform enhances real-time screening and significantly reduces false positives.

Built-in integration accelerators enable the rapid onboarding and servicing of any digital wallets and alternative payment networks, such as Wise, Thunes, Mastercard Move, Visa Direct, and Standard Chartered Scale.

The solution is designed for banks, electronic money institutions (EMIs) and other payment service providers (PSPs) involved in cross border and domestic money movement services. Temenos' holistic and unified approach provides a powerful solution to the challenges faced by these organizations. FINCI, an EMI regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, went live on the platform in just four months.

Mihails Kuznecovs, Chief Executive Officer at FINCI, said: “As a fast-growing financial institution, we needed a platform that could scale with our ambitions and support our innovation roadmap. Adopting Temenos' solution for money movement and management, we can now onboard new payment providers in weeks and process thousands of payment requests a second to ensure a fast, flexible and reliable service to our customers.”

Temenos Money Movement is ISO 20022 and Open Banking ready, and available globally as SaaS, or for deployment in the cloud, on-premises as well as hybrid environments.

