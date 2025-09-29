That's It. Fuels National Coffee Day With 50% Off Organic Coffee Energy Minis

Organic Coffee Energy Bars

That's it.

A snackable twist on your daily brew: clean, organic coffee energy at half price.

- Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monday mornings call for coffee, and this year National Coffee Day couldn't arrive at a better time. To celebrate both National Coffee Day (September 29) and International Coffee Day (October 1), That's it. is offering consumers a quick, convenient, and snackable way to get their caffeine fix. From September 29 through October 1, shoppers will receive 50% off Organic Coffee Energy Minis with code COFFEE2025 at the That's it. website.Crafted with premium coffee and only four to five simple, clean, organic ingredients, That's it. Organic Coffee Energy Minis deliver a healthier way to fuel up - with no added sugar. Each Mocha and Vanilla Mini provides the caffeine equivalent of one cup of coffee, while Double Espresso delivers the boost of two espresso shots, making it the perfect pick-me-up when you need extra energy.“That's it. is redefining the coffee break,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That's it.“With real fruit, organic coffee, and clean ingredients, our Coffee Energy Minis let people enjoy the ritual and benefits of coffee in a snackable form that fits busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”The promotion runs exclusively at thatsitfruit from September 29 through October 1, 2025.About That's it.Founded in 2012, That's it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That's it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Dark Chocolate Vegan Truffles, Organic Energy Bars, and Probiotic Fruit Bars. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or fewer and is free from added sugar, sugar alcohols, natural or artificial flavors, and artificial colors.Today, That's it. is recognized as a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. That's it. products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, Starbucks, and onboard American Airlines, as well as online at Amazon and the That's it. website.

Elizabeth Pigg

That's it Nutrition, LLC

+1 213-892-1505

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Coffee Day Deal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.