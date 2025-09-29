Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes: Bengaluru Commuters Turn Road Frustration Into Viral Meme Fest

In Bengaluru, where potholes and broken stretches have become part of everyday commutes, citizens are finding humour in frustration. A viral image of a car sticker reading“not drunk, avoiding potholes” has captured the mood of the city, turning into a social media joke fest. While the laughter has provided comic relief, it also reflects the anger of commuters who feel let down by endless road repairs, patchy fixes, and persistent neglect.

Viral Thread Gains Momentum

The viral post took off after Bengaluru entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared the photograph online. The witty sticker quickly struck a chord with residents, sparking a flood of jokes and memes.

Users quipped, “In Bangalore, all cars should have this sticker,” while another joked,“Anyone who goes in a straight line on these roads is suspected of drinking.”

twitter/FUqEkrqPpd

- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 27, 2025

Others compared the experience to rally racing, saying,“Bangalore is giving a dirt rally experience free of cost.”

Some tongue-in-cheek warnings included:“Don't try to hug me, I could bump you off the road.”

Despite the light tone, the viral thread underscored a serious reality, Bengaluru's crumbling roads are wearing down patience.

Civic Pressure Mounts On Authorities

The laughter, however, carries a sharper edge. With citizens voicing anger online, pressure has mounted on civic authorities and political leaders to take visible action. The Karnataka government has issued strict timelines to contractors, warning of penalties for shoddy work. Officials have been instructed to move beyond temporary“patch-and-go” repairs and ensure roads are properly resurfaced to withstand monsoon damage.

IT Corridors And High-Profile Disruptions

The urgency escalated after embarrassing incidents on IT corridors such as Panathur and Balagere, where newly laid roads cracked or eroded within weeks. Critics argue these reflect poor workmanship and short-term fixes rather than durable planning.

In response, a three-month targeted effort has been launched, including resurfacing, asphalting, and white-topping. Authorities also promised stricter oversight, ranging from blacklisting non-performing contractors to enforcing material standards, to guarantee lasting results.

Impact On Businesses

The state of infrastructure is no longer just a commuter's problem, it is influencing corporate decisions too. Logistics unicorn BlackBuck recently announced plans to shift its office away from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. The company cited long commutes, traffic snarls, and pothole-ridden stretches as reasons affecting employee welfare and raising operational costs, underscoring how civic neglect is now impacting Bengaluru's economic ecosystem.

Posts From The Viral Thread

“Great to see our sense of humour to control our frustration. Do not despair we will reach the 3rd Super Power, it is a matter of time only. But we need to invest in 25 top cities as they give us 50 percent of our GDP!”

Great to see our sense of humour to control our frustration not despair we will reach the 3 rd Super Power it is a matter of time only we need to invest in 25 top cities as they give us 50 percent of our GDP!

- Hi, I'm Chander (@chandergadhvi) September 27, 2025

“New normal”

New normal

- nikithagunda (@nikithagunda) September 27, 2025

“Every road feels like an obstacle course these days.”