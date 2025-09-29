Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Appoints S C Murmu As RBI Deputy Governor

Govt Appoints S C Murmu As RBI Deputy Governor


Reserve Bank Of India – File Pic

New Delhi – The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment, sources said on Monday.

Murmu is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

