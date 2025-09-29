Front Line Sees 136 Combat Engagements In One Day, Hottest Spot In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“In total, 136 combat clashes were recorded over the past day,” the report said.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles, and dropped 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,682 shellings , including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,432 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Novoselivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Seven combat engagements took place in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 shellings, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and Kamianka five times.

Three combat engagements took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assaults near Kupiansk and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break through our defenses near the settlements of Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove, and in the direction of the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions by the invaders in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Yampil and Dronivka.

Two combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the Kramatorsk direction – the occupiers attempted to advance towards Predtechino and Minkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopil, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, defenders stopped 53 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novoekonomichne, Horikove, Filia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Balagan.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction near the settlements of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove, and in the direction of the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaypole direction, defenders stopped two Russian attempts to advance near the village of Poltavka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Orikhiv direction.

On the Dnipro River direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice in the direction of Antonivsky Bridge, but was unsuccessful.

No signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one UAV control point, and five other important enemy targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to September 29, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,109,590 people, including 1,080 people over the past day.

